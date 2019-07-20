Sheriff’s office: Two people transported to the hospital after driver of stolen vehicle crashes into car

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital after the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into their car Friday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say shortly after 9 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle.
A report states the suspect vehicle fled and collided into another vehicle in the area of Rivers Avenue near Dorchester Road.
The suspect was apprehended.
“Two occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were seriously injured and transported to a hospital,” CCSO officials said.
The SC Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the collision.
Both directions of Rivers Avenue is closed in the area.
EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.
