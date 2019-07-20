Group of Chapin friends save mom having seizure, recognized for their actions

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin woman is thankful for the quick thinking of her two sons and their friends after a game of hide-and-go-seek turned into a life or death situation in late June.
Carter, 6; JT, 9; Colten, 8; and Ethan, 10, were in their usual hiding spots when JT walked into the living room. There, he saw his mom, Kristin, slumped over in a chair convulsing.
“I was crying, like really bad,” he said.
Colten heard JT’s cries and came out to find out if he was okay.
“I thought he had gotten hurt or something had hit him, so I went to check,” Colten said. “When I checked the mother was leaning over in the chair and the glasses fell off of her.”
Kristin is epileptic and said she began feeling dizzy while walking around in the kitchen. Watching three of her own children and two others, she sat down in a chair shortly after falling unconscious. Her younger son, Carter, was scared when he saw his mother seizing, but said his friends kept him calm.
“Colten was telling me that everything was okay and then I stopped crying,” he said.
“I was like scared, like nervous and I knew we needed to call 911 so everything would be okay,” Ethan said.
Ethan and Colten called 911 and ran outside when they saw a familiar face driving down the street. Captain Ray Craig with the Chapin Police Department said he’s known Colten since he was a baby and thought the two boys were waving hello.
“He thought we were just waving so he drove past us once and then, he came back and asked if something was wrong and we said ‘Yes, their mom is having a seizure,’” he said.
Captain Craig said he went inside and discovered Kristin unconscious, foaming at the mouth, and convulsing. Shortly thereafter, an ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital. She has since fully recovered.
“They know call 911, emergency situations, every kid knows that whole spiel, but when it comes down to it, it’s scary,” she said. “I hate they had to be put through the ringer but they did good, they did really good.”
Craig said the boys’ ability to remain calm and call 911 made all the difference in the situation.
“It would be real easy for children so young to not know what to do, be lost, scared and crying, really out of sorts where they took the necessary steps to get this lady medical attention that she desperately needed.”
Earlier this month, the four boys were awarded certificates of appreciation at a Chapin Town Council meeting.
“Whenever that happens you have to take care of your mom or dad, make sure they’re okay and then you have to call the cops immediately when that happens and it’ll all be fine,” JT said.
