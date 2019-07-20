Hot & Humid; Midweek Cold Front Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mainly dry day is ahead with plenty of sunshine. Stay hydrated as temperatures will top out in the mid 90s again with a heat index in the low 100s. A spotty shower is possible inland late this afternoon/evening, but most areas won’t see any rain today. Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows in the mid/upper 70s.
A typical summer day is ahead Sunday with a 20% chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm. The heat index will top out in the low 100s. A cold front approaches Tuesday night/Wednesday and will increase the chance for rain which could be heavy at times. The clouds and rain will cool temperatures into the mid/upper 80s Wednesday!
TODAY: Sunny & mainly dry; HIGH: 95.
TOMORROW: Slight chance for isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 96.
MONDAY: Afternoon showers & storms possible; HIGH: 96.
TUESDAY: Late day scattered rain and thunderstorms; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms, much cooler; HIGH: 86.
THURSDAY: Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible; HIGH: 84.
FRIDAY: Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms; HIGH: 86.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.