Police: Two teens dead, one injured in Hanahan shooting

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan and North Charleston Police Departments responded to a fatal shooting along on Friday around 11 p.m.
Police say it happened on Corner Avenue.
The Berkeley County Coroner, George Oliver, says an 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
A third victim has life threatening wounds, the coroner says.
When officers arrived, they say they found two people with gunshot wounds and person who died at the scene.
The second person was taken Trident Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Police say while initial officers were arriving at the scene, another person who was involved in this incident, showed up at the hospital. Authorities say that person died.
The Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating this shooting.
Police say they are unable to release any additional information at this time, because it’s a very active ongoing investigation.
The police department says they will release more information about this incident when they are able to.
