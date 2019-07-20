Teenager suing Summerville church, alleging bathroom assault

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager is suing a Summerville church, and several of its leaders, after he claims he was assaulted in a church restroom.
The alleged incident happened at Church of Christ Summerville during a New Year’s Eve event for youth in 2015.
The plaintiff, who was 16 years old in 2015, claims a teenaged boy followed him into a restroom and sexually propositioned him.
When the plaintiff declined, he claims the teen grabbed and pushed him, and groped his genitals and buttocks multiple times.
According to the lawsuit, the suspect was charged with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.
The plaintiff claims the church, and its leaders, were negligent in allowing the suspect to remain unsupervised.
The lawsuit states instead of informing the police about the suspect’s history of acting aggressively and sexually inappropriate, the leaders told people to “keep their concerns private.”
The lawsuit claims the family incurred substantial medical expenses related to the plaintiff’s physical and psychological treatment.
Live 5 has reached out to Church of Christ Summerville for comment on the lawsuit.
