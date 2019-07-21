Another Early Barrage Holds Up as Charleston Takes Series Lead

The support was more than enough for Alexander Vizcaino (5-5, 4.41), making his second start of the season against Lexington. The Dominican native struck out the first three hitters he faced in the top of the first, and five of the first nine overall. The Legends didn’t earn their first baserunner until Chase Vallot was hit by a pitch to lead off the third. Vizcaino shook off the errant pitch and got out of the inning after fanning Jeison Guzman and inducing a double-play ball off the bat of Rubendy Jaquez.