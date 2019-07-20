14 arrested in joint drug investigations in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday the arrests of 14 people as part of three ongoing investigations into drug activity in Myrtle Beach.
The investigations were conducted by MBPD, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the ATF Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division, according to a news release from MBPD.
The release says the search warrants were served between July 17 and July 18.
Law enforcement officials seized heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, schedule II pills, two firearms and 784 rounds of ammunition.
14 people were charged in connection with the investigations.
The following people were arrested.
· Michael Quantrell Barr, 29, of Myrtle Beach - Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin 2nd Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, Possession of a Schedule Drug, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine
· Jermaine Thomas Mouzon, 38, of Myrtle Beach - Cruelty to Children, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, PWID Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
· Sarah Nicole Meadows, 27, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine
· Xavier Mykel Graham, 18, of Myrtle Beach - Distribution of Crack Cocaine
· Derrick Leroy Burgess, 43, of Irmo - Resisting Arrest
· Annie Burgess, 61, of Myrtle Beach - Cruelty to Children
· Angel Dawn Darling, 29, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Crack Cocaine
· Bobby James Burgess, 40, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Crack Cocaine
· Jadakiss Lashun Bowens, 19, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Crack Cocaine
· David Laron Tisdale, 32, of Myrtle Beach - Distribution of Heroin and Crack Cocaine
· Amber Nichole Baker, 29, of Myrtle Beach - Distribution of Heroin and Crack Cocaine
· Raheem Tyrez Williams, 21, of Conway - Possession of Crack Cocaine
· Demarkis Earl Gamble, 21, of Myrtle Beach - Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Heroin
· Shaimeek Lajuan Alston, 19, of Salters - Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Heroin
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock commented on the arrests.
“Complaints of drug activity are being investigated and addressed by the hard work of our team,” Prock said. “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we thank our community, our officers and our law enforcement partners for working together to address these issues.”
