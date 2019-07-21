Coroner: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Pineville

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a 50-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning in Pineville.
Coroner George Oliver says the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 45 near Viper Road when he left the roadway around 2 a.m. resulting in injury.
The coroner has identified the victim as Anthony Jones.
Officials say he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.