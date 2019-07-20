Gullah cookout raises funds for historic church restoration

“It’s just an incredible story of emancipation and restoration in Bluffton," said Kelly Graham with the Heyward House. "These families still have roots right here in the community. So we are raising money here tonight that good cause and the Gullah heritage right in Bluffton which we are talking more and more about. The next step for the church. It has been going for over a hundred years is to continue having the congregation be built up but it will also be in a way that people from around the world will come and start to praise and to worship here but also to see more different things here in the Town of Bluffton.”