Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve

The heat prompted Delaware officials to close Fort Delaware State Park for the weekend. Temperatures were too much for costumed interpreters who wear Civil War-era clothes made from wool. Officials cited safety concerns for staff, volunteers and guests. The park's Pea Patch Island, which served as a Union prison camp during the war, has limited air conditioning, and transportation from the island can present difficulties for a person who has a heat-related emergency, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said.