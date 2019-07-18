Isolated Late Day Storm; Rain & Cooler Temps Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of late afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible just away from the coast. Most of the day will remain dry and sunny. The greatest chance for rain is later in the afternoon hours. High temperatures should top out in the mid 90s with a heat index between 100 degrees and 105 degrees.
A cold front will approach late Tuesday. Although Tuesday does not look like a complete washout, the late afternoon and evening hours could be very wet. It’s likely this front will bring widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday and could dump 1-2″ of rain. Some storms could drop more rain. The clouds and rain will cool temperatures into the mid 80s Wednesday! The front should linger near the SC coast Thursday and keep clouds and rain in the forecast through the end of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance; HIGH: 95.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds, isolated showers/storms; HIGH: 95
TUESDAY: Late day rain and storms likely; HIGH: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread, heavy rain & t-storms; HIGH: 86.
THURSDAY: Chance for scattered showers & storms ;HIGH: 85.
FRIDAY: Warm with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with the slight rain chance; HIGH: 91.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
