Isolated Late Day Storm; Rain & Cooler Temps Ahead!

A cold front will approach late Tuesday. Although Tuesday does not look like a complete washout, the late afternoon and evening hours could be very wet. It’s likely this front will bring widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday and could dump 1-2″ of rain. Some storms could drop more rain. The clouds and rain will cool temperatures into the mid 80s Wednesday! The front should linger near the SC coast Thursday and keep clouds and rain in the forecast through the end of the week.