Marini Beats Hartford in Thrilling Second Half

Dante Marini would retake the lead for the Battery 92 seconds later beating Due from a tight angle on the left side of the box. The goal was Marini's third of the season and second against Hartford, both of which proved to be game-winners. "I relish the opportunities to come in and do whatever the team needs of me," Marini said after the match. "We've spoken as a team about going out and winning games, instead of settling for draws, and it feels unbelievable to go out and help our team accomplish that."