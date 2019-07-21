Marini Beats Hartford in Thrilling Second Half

The Battery took three points, beating out Hartford Athletic late, in a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Dillon Stadium. It was a thrilling second half of play which saw four goals scored between the two sides and a late winner from Dante Marini.
A fantastic free-kick from Zeiko Lewis in the 41st minute opened the scoring giving the Battery a 1-0 lead going into halftime. Vincenzo Candela forced a foul from defender Alex Davey after dashing past two Hartford defenders to win the free-kick. Lewis and O'Brian Woodbine lined up over the dead ball before Lewis curled a perfect shot past Frederik Due and the six-man Hartford wall. It was Lewis' sixth goal of the season and second since returning from international duty with Bermuda.
Hartford opened the second half on the front foot, creating a number of dangerous opportunities down the flanks and through the middle of the field. Wojciech Wojcik put Hartford on the board in the 57th minute blasting a shot past Joe Kuzminsky from the penalty spot. Jose Angulo put pressure on the Battery goal after making a strong run to the top left corner of the penalty area before having a shot on goal. Angulo forced a save from Kuzminsky who couldn't handle the initial shot with the rebound falling to the feet of Wojcik in the middle of the box.
Mads Jorgensen put Hartford up 2-1 eight minutes later on a stunning goal from about thirty-five yards out. It was Jorgensen's first action of the match after coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute, relieving Mac Steeves for fresher legs. His powerful shot gave Kuzminsky no chance at making a save, finding the top right corner of the net.
The final half-hour was a back and forth affair; the Battery looking for an equalizer and Hartford looking to put a nail in the coffin. It was Ataulla Guerra, who scored his first goal of the season, that brought Charleston level. There was a scramble in the box following a Battery corner and defender Leland Archer was able to keep his composure, controlling the cross and find Guerra who slipped it past Due.
Dante Marini would retake the lead for the Battery 92 seconds later beating Due from a tight angle on the left side of the box. The goal was Marini's third of the season and second against Hartford, both of which proved to be game-winners. "I relish the opportunities to come in and do whatever the team needs of me," Marini said after the match. "We've spoken as a team about going out and winning games, instead of settling for draws, and it feels unbelievable to go out and help our team accomplish that."
The Battery head west for next weeks match against Swope Park Rangers on July 27th at 8:00 PM EST. Romario Piggott and Felipe Hernandez scored in a 1-1 draw against the teams at MUSC Health Stadium on June 22nd. The Battery return home on August 3rd as they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (843) 971-GOAL.