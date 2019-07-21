S.C. Highway Patrol looking for car involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

WILLIAMSBURG CO., S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Saturday morning.
The pedestrian was struck and injured on US 52 new Janice Loop in Williamsburg County.
The suspect vehicle left the scene traveling south on US 52 (N. Williamsburg Hwy) towards Kingstree.
The color and type of vehicle is unknown.
The vehicle could possibly have damage to the right front.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.