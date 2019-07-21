Shooting in North Charleston leaves one injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -North Charleston Police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday morning on Dakota Street left one person with minor injuries.
Police met with two male victims at a Sunoco gas station on Rivers Ave in response to the shooting.
The victims told police they were approached by two men about being in the area as they were driving on Dempsey Street.
The victims told police the suspects started shooting at the vehicle they were in as they drove off. Authorities say the bullets hit the back window, back panel and tire leaving one of the victims with minor injuries from the glass.
Police say after they searched the area it was determined that the incident happened on Dakota Street.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.