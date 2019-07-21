Teen arrested after attempted traffic stop leads to chase, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen ended in a crash that seriously injured to people and led to the arrest of a boy accused of stealing the vehicle.
Charleston County deputies arrested a 16-year-old on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen firearm, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle, he said. The suspect vehicle fled and collided into another vehicle in the area of Rivers Avenue near Dorchester Road, deputies say. The crash temporarily closed both directions of Rivers Avenue.
The crash injured two people in the other vehicle who were taken to an area hospital, Antonio said.
Deputies found a stolen firearm inside the vehicle that had been reported stolen, he said. The teen also had an outstanding pickup order against him, Antonio said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
