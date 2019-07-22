Bee Gees estate sues SC bar over alleged copyright infringement

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of two late brothers who formed the popular pop group the Bee Gees has sued a South Carolina bar for alleged copyright infringement.
“Gibb Brothers Music” and “Crompton Songs” are both named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the Newberry bar “Bar Figaro” in the federal copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday.
According to the lawsuit, Gibb Brothers Music is also known as the estate of both Robin and Maurice Gibb. Robin passed in 2012 while Maurice died in 2003. Crompton Songs belongs to Barry Gibb, 72.
The suit alleges that Bar Figaro didn’t purchase a license to host public performances of songs such as Bee Gees hit “How Deep Is Your Love" as well as “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin and “She’s Gone” by Hall and Oates.
The lawsuit states that Broadcast Music Incorporated, which owns rights to some of the songs involved, has reached out to Bar Figaro more than 50 times to try and tell them about the alleged copyright infringement and the need to purchase a license for publicly performing the songs. The lawsuit states cease and desist letters were also sent.
The alleged copyright infringement of the songs all happened on April 5, 2019, the suit stated. According to the bar’s Facebook page, a live music performance was held that night.
The group rose to prominence in the 1970s with other hits including “Night Fever," “Stayin Alive,” and “Jive Talkin." Broadcast Music Incorporated as well as the Bee Gees estate are seeking statutory damages.
