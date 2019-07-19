Cold front to drop temps, bring rain and clouds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A midweek cold front will finally bring an end to the very hot and humid weather that we’ve battled for the past week and a half. Today is more of the same though, more heat, more humidity and more sunshine. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a few inland storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 90s today with a heat index over 105°. Clouds start to increase tomorrow as a cold front begins to push through the Southeast. The chance of rain will go up late in the day with rain and storms likely Tuesday night. The cold front will move through the area Wednesday morning before stalling out near our coast. The location of the front stalling out will determine how much cloud cover and rain we will see for the middle and latter portion of the work week.
TROPICS: TROPICAL DISTURBANCE IN THE BAHAMAS
A trough of low pressure is pushing through the Bahamas with widespread showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center has increased odds of tropical development to 30% as this moves to the west-northwest. This will eventually turn northward and merge with a cold front pushing through the Southeast by midweek. This should not have any significant impacts on our weather
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms Inland. High 94.
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain/Storms Late. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Possible. High 85.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers /Storms. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
