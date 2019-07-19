Cold front to drop temps, bring rain and clouds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A midweek cold front will finally bring an end to the very hot and humid weather that we’ve battled for the past week and a half. Today is more of the same though, more heat, more humidity and more sunshine. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a few inland storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 90s today with a heat index over 105°. Clouds start to increase tomorrow as a cold front begins to push through the Southeast. The chance of rain will go up late in the day with rain and storms likely Tuesday night. The cold front will move through the area Wednesday morning before stalling out near our coast. The location of the front stalling out will determine how much cloud cover and rain we will see for the middle and latter portion of the work week.