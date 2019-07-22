Crooked Numbers Doom Dogs in Series Finale

The first of the two four run frames that ultimately did the Dogs in occurred in the top of the fifth, when a leadoff walk to John Rave set the table for the Legends (50-49, 13-17) to crack the game open. Rudy Martin hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Rave forced out at second. Martin stole second base and came around to score on a double by Nathan Eaton. Lexington added three more on an RBI fielder’s choice, single and sacrifice fly to give the Legends a 6-1 lead after the top of the sixth.