Deputies respond to report of shots fired in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday night in West Ashley.
People inside a house in the 1800 block of Woodland Road heard a loud banging at their front door around 11 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Someone inside the house went to check on the noise, and saw that someone was trying to force entry inside. The person then saw three men running away from the house and at least one of them fired a gun while running, Antonio said.
The people in the house didn’t report any injuries and deputies didn’t find any gunshot damage.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
