Doctor accused of peeping at tenants in his Folly Beach rental house

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island doctor is accused of peeping at tenants at one of rental houses on Folly Beach.
James Ball, 64, pulmonologist, is charged with eavesdropping, peeping, and voyeurism.
According to a court affidavit, on June 1, a a man and his son saw Ball under their rental house on E. Arctic Avenue.
The court papers state the father saw Ball looking through a hole in the wall that leads to the shower area that his 18-year-old son recently used.
According to the affidavit, when spotted under the house, Ball ran but was caught by the renters on the beach.
When asked why he was underneath the house, Ball reportedly said “Oh, I’m the rat guy,” and that he was the owner of the house and checking for rat traps.
The court papers state that Ball did not have permission from the rental management company to be at the property. The renter showed Folly Beach police a wall that would have been the back of the outdoor showers.
Officers found an approximate one inch hole in a wall next to the plumbing for the showers and holes in a burlap shade that allowed someone to look into the shower at waist level, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that the property manager found similar hidden areas with holes to view the shower area in a rental property owned by Ball across the street from the other house.
A judge set Ball’s bond at $15,000 Monday morning.
