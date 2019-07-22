Dorchester School District Two recruiting substitutes

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two (DD2) is in need of teachers and substitutes for the upcoming school year.
The district spokeswoman, Pat Raynor, says they are using new strategies to get more people to become substitute teachers. Unlike some other school districts, DD2 manages their substitutes.
One middle school in the district, Oakbrook Middle, posted on Facebook asking parents to get involved as a substitute.
A one-day training class is required to become one, you must pass a background check, and have a GED or high school diploma. The classes are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the fee is $10.
Pay starts at $75 dollars a day. If you are a teacher filling in as a substitute or become a long-term substitute you could make more.
The district says although they've had a shortage of substitutes no class is ever left unattended. Other staff members or other teachers at school step in when needed.
They say substitute positions can be challenging to keep filled because people may have limited availability or they might end up getting full time jobs.
Here is a list of the following training dates to become a substitute:
- August 7 & 21
- September 11 & 25
- October 9 & 23
- November 6 & 20
- December 11
On Wednesday, July 31, the district is hosting a job fair that will also include information about becoming a substitute teacher.
People will have the opportunity to interview for teaching positions as well as for openings that include bus drivers, school nurses, adult support, food service, adult support, and staff for after school programs.
Candidates can meet school administrators, and department directors to learn more about staffing opportunities.
Applicants should register at https://www.ddtwo.org and complete the Job Fair Quick Form.
Registration closes on July 29.
Those interested in the substitute program will have the chance to register for substitute training during the job fair.
