Hundreds of internet devices purchased for BCSD students

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District are making sure students are equipped with the technology they need to succeed in the classroom.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on devices students can bring home so they have access to the internet at all times. The gadgets are called SmartSpot devices made by the company Kajeet.
BCSD officials say, many times, students need access to the internet in order to do their homework each night. Not all students in Berkeley County, however, have that luxury.
“We have a lot of students that have internet but then we have enough that don’t,” Christie Mitchum, Devon Forest Elementary School’s principal, said. “When these were provided, it gave everybody an even playing field and all the children could access the internet that way."
The district bought the SmartSpot devices about two years ago. The overall cost was $210,299.66 for 401 devices.
According to Diane Driggers, BCSD’s Chief Information and Technology Officer, the district shelled out $13,451.55 while a state grant covered the rest.
While some might be wondering if it’s a good idea to send students home with access to the world wide web – these devices are monitored.
“They have the same filter on them that our students have on our internet at school,” Mithum says. “So they can’t access anything that’s not appropriate.”
In fact, the school is notified if they try. According to Driggers, the district is not looking to expand the program at this point in time.
