James Island seeking community feedback for future of Camp Road library

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island is looking into options for the future of the Camp Road library.
The library has served the island for 40 years but it will soon be replaced by a newly updated branch on Grimball Road.
Town officials are hosting a meeting to ask the community what the building should be used for.
The county has expressed concerns about using as a library facility. However, residents want to see the building used as an educational resource.
“I feel like the community’s lacking right now," said Hannah Nelson. "Not having something there for children to access. That library’s been around for generations of my family. We’ve been going there for as long as I can remember so I’m hoping they can get something together pretty soon,”
The community meeting will be held at the James Island Town Hall at 6 p.m.
