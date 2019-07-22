$100k Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Somebody is $100,000 richer after buying a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in the Lowcountry.
The ticket was bought on Saturday at the Sunoco in the 700 block of Folly Road.
According to SC lottery spokeswoman Holli Anderson, the winner left some money on the table by not purchasing the “power-up” for $1 which would have doubled the winnings to $200,000.
The winning numbers were 4, 11, 12, 23, and 28 Power-Up: 2.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 is 1 in 501,942.
