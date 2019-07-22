Lawsuit: Woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Grand Strand water park

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman claims in a lawsuit she has incurred over $1 million in medical bills after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria at a Grand Strand waterpark.
According to the lawsuit filed July 20, Beverly Lanham, who is from North Augusta, S.C., was at Wild Water & Wheels in Surfside Beach on June 17, 2017.
When a wave knocked her over, she alleges she scraped her arm on the bottom of the pool, allowing “one or more such organisms” to invade her body. This resulted in necrotizing fasciitis, which is commonly known as flesh-eating disease, to her right arm, the lawsuit states.
Lanham states in the suit she has undergone multiple surgeries, permanent disfigurement and ongoing serious pain.
Lanham’s attorney released a statement on the lawsuit which says in part:
“We were hopeful we could wait until Beverly was completely done with treatment before filing the lawsuit to show the true measure of her damages, but it has become apparent she will have to undergo treatment and will be disfigured for the rest of her life. The purpose of this lawsuit is to bring attention and accountability to ensure no one else in our community is hurt and to send the message that no matter who owns the waterparks where members of this community send our children and loved ones, safety officials need to make sure they are safe and to hold those who profit from them accountable.”
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages for the plaintiff’s personal injuries.
Mark Lazarus, owner of Wild Water & Wheels, said park representatives don’t comment on pending litigation.
Lazarus stated via email that the park has been in business for 29 years, “holds high standards for water quality,” and meets and exceeds all standards from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
