Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/21)

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 1 hit, 2 runs with 2 walks and 5 K’s earning the win in a 6-3 win over Augusta. He’s 1-1 with 2 saves and an 5.02 ERA with 16 K’s in 14.1 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.