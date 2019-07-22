Man charged in W. Ashley motel, restaurant armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged in two West Ashley armed robberies.
Dijone Rashard Wright, 22, of Locksley Drive has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
According to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis, Wright robbed the Hubee D’s in the 900 block of Savannah Highway on July 12 and the Best Western Motel in the 1500 block of Savannah Highway three days later.
The Best Western clerk told officers that at 5:40 a.m., a man wearing all black in a black mask came into the lobby, took out a gun, pointed it at her a demanded money, the report stated.
The clerk then gave the suspect the money tray under the counter at the front desk, the man grabbed the money and then ran out the front door, according to the report.
