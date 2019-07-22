Man charged with shooting death of four-wheeler rider after two people run over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with the shooting death of a person riding a four-wheeler that ran over two people in Burke County early Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a property on Old NC 18 in Connelly Springs. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two people were riding a four-wheeler on someone else’s property when the four-wheeler ran over two people.
A third person, later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Smith, reportedly fired “multiple shots” at the 4-wheeler, deputies say. A person riding the four-wheeler was shot and died a short time later. Smith told reporters he was protecting his family.
Deputies charged Smith for the murder of 47-year-old Lawrence McGee.
One other person was treated at the hospital for injuries not believed to be serious. The second person did not need treatment.
Smith is being jailed without bond.
“The truth will come out,” Smith told WBTV as he was being taken to the magistrate’s office to be charged.
Smith is claiming self defense in the shooting of Lawrence McGee, claiming McGee drove the four wheeler right at him.
“Yes, destructively,” Smith said. Smith says he did what he had to do.
“I used my concealed carry the way I was taught to use it in which I protected myself, my friends, my family,” Smith said.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant says investigators thought there was a case for self defense at first but
“As evidence was collected it appeared it wasn’t completely self defense,” Whisenant said.
The sheriff would not give details on what that evidence is.
“We got a lot more work to do,” Whisenant said.
The SBI is assisting in the investigation and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.