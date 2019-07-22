Mt. Pleasant doctor convicted on federal charge of opioid trafficking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal jury found a 60-year-old Mount Pleasant doctor guilty of drug trafficking charge after an investigation prompted by a visit to a pharmacy in Columbia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Dr. Ronald A. Hargrave was convicted of illegal distribution of controlled substances, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick said.
Prosecutors say Hargrave accompanied a female patient to a Columbia Walgreen’s pharmacy at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 2, 2015, to fill a prescription for Xanax.
“The pharmacist on duty, noticing that the prescription, patient, doctor, and doctor’s office were all out-of-town, questioned the validity of the prescription,” Crick said. “The pharmacist testified the female patient and Hargrave acted overly familiar, and that she had never seen a doctor join a patient in her pharmacy to present a prescription.”
Crick said the pharmacist refused to fill the prescription and called the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to report the incident.
Investigators say Hargrave was connected to another suspicious after-hours incident involving a female patient in 2017.
In that incident, Hargrave had met a different female at the medical clinic in Moncks Corner where he worked and had sex with the woman at the clinic in exchange for $300 cash and a promise to receive four prescriptions for controlled substances, including Xanax and Oxycodone, investigators say. Three days later, the female presented herself as a patient at the clinic, and Hargrave issued her the painkillers, Crick said. He was fired within hours.
The seven counts presented by the government related to these two relationships as well as two other individuals with whom Hargrave established non-medical reasons for writing opioid prescriptions, Crick said.
“We trust our doctors to first do no harm,” Lydon said. “In recent years, Charleston County has distributed a higher concentration of opioid pain pills than any other county in the nation, and in 2017, the county had more opioid overdose deaths than any other county in the state.”
The maximum penalty Hargrave faces for the illegal distribution of controlled substances is 20 years in federal prison and/or a fine of $1 million, Crick said.
A sentencing date for Hargrave has not yet been set.
