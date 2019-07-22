Mt. Pleasant doctor convicted on federal charge of opioid trafficking

In that incident, Hargrave had met a different female at the medical clinic in Moncks Corner where he worked and had sex with the woman at the clinic in exchange for $300 cash and a promise to receive four prescriptions for controlled substances, including Xanax and Oxycodone, investigators say. Three days later, the female presented herself as a patient at the clinic, and Hargrave issued her the painkillers, Crick said. He was fired within hours.