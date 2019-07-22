North Charleston issues statement on weekend killing of transgender woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston released a statement Monday on the fatal shooting early Saturday morning of a transgender woman.
Denali Stuckey, 29, was fatally shot early Saturday, police say.
Police responded Saturday at approximately 4:05 a.m. to the 2700 block of Carner Avenue to was was initially reported as a possible accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian, according to the incident report. Responding officers found the victim on the shoulder of the roadway. Stuckey died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said as of Monday afternoon there have been no new details and that investigators are continuing to search for a gunman.
The statement was issued by city spokesman Ryan Johnson:
“All lives are precious, regardless of person's race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, age, exceptionalities or genetic information.
“The motives of the death of Denali Berries Stuckey are still being investigated, but we hope that through this tragic act, greater awareness is gained of the continuing discrimination and harassment of the LGBTQ community, and hope that one day, our society will achieve true full acceptance of all.
“As with all crimes within the community, NCPD’s goal remains to quickly and judiciously find the perpetrator(s), determine a motive, and punish according to the law.
“Hate crimes are almost universally crimes of violence. Such crimes warrant punishment beyond the jurisdictional range that any municipality can impose. Effective hate crimes legislation must come from the State or Federal legislature.
“NCPD has been in constant contact with Andrea Stuckey, Denali’s mother, and are acting in accordance with the family’s wishes.
“Our thoughts are with Denali’s family and friends.”
The Alliance For Full Acceptance, along with Charleston Pride, We Are Family, Charleston Area Transgender Support, Charleston Black Pride, SC Equality and other community leaders are holding a vigil for Stuckey Monday night.
The vigil is being held at 8 p.m. at the Equality Hub at 1801 Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston. All allies of the transgender community are invited to attend.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.