Police: Car damaged in shooting at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple cars were damaged Saturday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Summerville.
Officers responded to the Fairway Villas apartments around 6:05 p.m. In a search of the area, authorities found multiple shell casings in the parking lot, according to an incident report. One car also had three bullet holes in it.
Officers cited witnesses in the report stating that they saw a car come into the area of the apartment complex, then someone inside stated firing at five to six people gathered outside an apartment.
Then, people gathered outside got into two separate cars and drove away toward Flowertown Elementary School the report stated. No suspects have been named in the shooting.
