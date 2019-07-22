Police investigate report of argument, threat outside City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded to a reported disturbance at the City Market downtown Monday afternoon in which a man allegedly threatened to return with a gun and shoot a juvenile he argued with.
Police responded at approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday to the City Market on Market Street, according to an incident report. The market manager told police several vendors alerted him to a disturbance involving a group of juveniles who sell Palmetto roses. The children are not affiliated with the city’s Palmetto Artisan Program, the report states.
One of the juveniles who authorities described as the victim was uncooperative with police and only said a man between 40 and 50 years of age approached him and other juveniles.
Police determined there was a verbal argument between the man and juveniles and the man reportedly said he was “going to go get his gun,” the incident report states. The man left the area, heading east through the market to a white truck, the report states.
The victim did not request help from police and was uncooperative when police asked how the argument escalated and about other details.
A market vendor told police she heard the argument between a group of children and the man and said it became loud. At one point, the witness said she heard someone yell, “Shoot me.” Visitors to the market appeared afraid to exit at that end of the City Market because of the heated nature of the argument, the witness said.
The other children who were involved were also uncooperative in helping police, the report states.
Police say there was no description of the vehicle the man went to and no details about where he went after that.
