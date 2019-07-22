Rep. Todd Rutherford to file bill to remove governor from UofSC Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Columbia) will file a bill to remove the governor from the Board of Trustees of the University of South Carolina. Currently, the Governor of South Carolina serves as the ex officio chair of the board.
“The students, faculty, and alumni of our state’s flagship university deserve better,” Rutherford said, referring to the controversial selection process of the new university president, in which it is believed that Governor Henry McMaster pressured the board to elect his preferred candidate, despite the concerns expressed by the student body, faculty, and major donors.
“I will file a bill to remove the governor from his role as an ex officio member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. In order to take the politics out of it, we must take the politician out of it,” Rutherford said on Twitter following the Board’s decision to elect Robert Caslen as the next president of USC.
Rutherford, an alumnus of the University of South Carolina School of Law, represents District 74 in the South Carolina House of Representatives, which includes parts of the university campus in downtown Columbia.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.