Tropical depression forms over the Bahamas, expected to dissipate by Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical depression formed over the Bahamas Monday afternoon, and forecasters believe it may not last long.
Tropical Depression #3 is currently 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach, Fla. and is moving northwest at 13 mph with 30 mph maximum sustained winds.
“It shouldn’t be a major deal for us in the Lowcountry,” said Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh. “Some coastal rain and rip currents are possible.”
Walsh said the storm will be a big rainmaker for the Florida coast and the Bahamas.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center said no significant increase in strength is expected, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
“A turn toward the north-northwest is expected overnight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night,” NHC officials said."On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so."
