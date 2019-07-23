Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl from Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old from Ladson.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office are looking for Rahnesha Ashanti Brown who was last seen on the 8700 block of Bucknell Drive on Monday at 2:30 p.m. No foul play is suspected, according to authorities.
Investigators say she was possibly last wearing a blue/green t-shirt with a tiger print, jean shorts, and black and white Adidas slide on type flip flops.
“She currently has burgundy colored cornrow style braids,” CCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office describes Brown as 5′11″, 100 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. A report states that Rahnesha does not drive a vehicle.
If you have information on Rahnesha Brown’s whereabouts, you are urged to call (843) 743-7200.
