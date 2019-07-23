Brief mid-week traffic delays expected in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers may see some traffic delays on Tuesday and Wednesday if you travel along parts of Coleman Boulevard.
On Tuesday afternoon, from about 3 p.m to 5 p.m., construction crews will be delivering building modules to the back lot of the GCD Building off Fairmont Avenue and Coleman Boulevard.
Transportation Construction Liaison for the Town of Mt. Pleasant, Ed Barbee, said these building modules look like mobile homes that are constructed off-site and brought to another location. He also said there should only be brief traffic delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The modules will be delivered via I-526 to Coleman Boulevard and Mt. Pleasant Police will escort the large trucks.
On Wednesday, the materials will be taken from GDC to Elizabeth Street where they will be unloaded and set in place by a crane. This is expected to take place between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
