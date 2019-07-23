Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2019 Inductees

Tony Cadden– Played at Country Day High School winning three state championships (1973-75); played infield at North Greenville College. Following college he coached recreation baseball on James Island, which included coaching a team in the South Carolina Collegiate Summer League for two years and took the SC College All-Stars to Cincinnati for the Collegiate Summer League World Series. Tony coached American Legion Post 147 baseball team for 20 years, raising over $100,000 during his tenure to fund the program so players would not have to pay to play. He led Post 147 teams to several league titles and a pair of state runner-up titles with more than 100 of his players going on to play collegiately of which eight former players played professional baseball. He was also an associate scout for the Texas Rangers for eight years and is currently an associate Scout for the New York Mets. Tony currently serves as an assistant baseball coach for Porter Gaud.