Charleston County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Johns Island.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Peyton Murdock who was last seen on the 2400 block of Cape Road.
Authorities say Murdock was last seen on Sunday at 10 p.m. and may be traveling on an orange and black colored Razor brand BMX style bicycle.
Deputies describe Murdock as 5′8″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was possibly last wearing beige shorts and a white t-shirt.
CCSIO officials say no foul play is suspected, and Peyton does not drive a vehicle.
If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 743-7200.
