Clemson’s Simmons, USC’s Brunson named to Butkus Award watch list

Brunson, a 6-1, 230-pounder from Columbia, S.C., is one of the leaders of the Gamecock defense and an all-star candidate in his final campaign for the Garnet & Black. The first recruit Coach Muschamp visited after being hired, Brunson has collected 206 career tackles over his three-year career, including 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He has started every game over the past two seasons for the Gamecocks.