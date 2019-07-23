Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Lawrence started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman, helping Clemson become the first college football team in the modern era to go 15-0. The Cartersville, Georgia, standout became the first true freshman since 1985 to lead his team to the national title as he completed 259 of 397 passes for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Tigers won each of their final 10 games by 20 points or more.