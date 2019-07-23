Coast Guard suspend search after finding no sign of reported paddle boarder in distress

Coast Guard suspend search after finding no sign of reported paddle boarder in distress
(Source: Gray News)
July 22, 2019 at 9:19 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:41 PM

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say they have suspended their search on Folly Beach after finding no sign of a reported paddle boarder in distress Monday night.

Coast Guard officials said they had assisted Folly Beach Fire for a report of a person possibly in distress near the Folly Beach pier.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and a response boat for the incident.

The caller reported that they thought they saw a paddle boarder who had gone too far offshore.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.