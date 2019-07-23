Drivers frustrated with Clements Ferry Road widening construction

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says about 14,200 cars travel on Clements Ferry Road on a daily basis. Some drivers say they’re frustrated with construction to widen it from two to five lanes.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is overseeing phase one of the widening project. Berkeley County says crews started the project in 2017.
Austin Judway has lived near Clements Ferry Road for five years, and moved his family there so he could be closer to his job.
Judway says he lives 7 miles away from where he works, but depending on the day, it can take up to 45 minutes to get there because of backups on the road.
“It’s annoying and leads to frustration. You can sense it on the road in the morning. Everybody is just aggravated,” Judway said.
The 44.5 million dollar project consists of widening about four miles of the road from I-526 to Jack Primus Road. The five-lane road will include a raised landscape median.
SCDOT says the project is scheduled to be completed by November of 2019, but they say the contractor is ahead of schedule.
“It’s taking an awful long time to get this road widened,” said Alex May who commutes on Clements Ferry Road and works in the area.
May says it's difficult for people to understand the traffic patterns which has recently changed.
“For us to pull in and out of our shop, sometimes you can sit there and wait 10 to 15 minutes before somebody lets you go. You got four lanes to cross,” said Andy Burnett who also works in the area.. “I have a feeling once it gets done it’s going to be even more difficult for anybody on this road who is pulling in and out of their business.”
Some people are skeptical if traffic will improve when construction is complete because of neighborhood and business growth.
"It is still going to cause massive delays," Judway said
When phase one is complete, there is still a phase two.
Berkeley County will oversee the widening of another 4.5 mile stretch of the road from Jack Primus Road to S.C. 41.
“It might alleviate the flow of traffic, but as far as people working, having businesses and offices on this road it might make their lives more difficult,” Burnett said. “Please hurry up and get it done I beg you.”
Some of the people who drive in the area say they would like to see more law enforcement patrolling this area.
Drivers are also concerned about increased traffic when school begins. State transportation officials say they will likely meet with the contractors to discuss traffic flow ahead of the school year.
