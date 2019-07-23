Emergency crews rescue group after boat gets stuck in Lowcountry creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews rescued a group of people after their boat got stuck in a Lowcountry creek Monday afternoon.
Officials with Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad say they responded at 5:22 p.m. to the area of Whooping Island Creek for a watercraft in distress.
“We deployed our Airboat from the Dahoo boat landing off of Hwy 174,” CCVRS officials said.
Crews then located the boat in a large muddy area of the creek.
“The individuals were in a boat in the creek when the tide went out and left them high and dry,” CCVRS officials said.”The US Coast Guard located the vessel with their helicopter and lowered a rescue swimmer to check on the parties on board until we could reach them with the airboat."
Authorities say the group was transported to the boat landing and were evaluated by Charleston County EMS crews.
“Thank you to all of our partnering agencies for the assistance with this call,” CCVRS officials said."Just a reminder when you go out on your boat please make sure you have an anchor to secure your vessel."
The St. John’s Fire Department, SCDNR, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul’s Fire Department and the US Coast Guard assisted.
