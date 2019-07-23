FIRST ALERT: Monitoring Tropical Depression #3, evening storm threat.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A rare July cold front will bring a round of strong storms late today and will also be responsible for keeping Tropical Depression #3 off of our coastline. This cold front will arrive this evening bringing a widespread line of showers and storms. Any storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. The best chance of storms will be between 6 pm and midnight. Otherwise, most of the day will be dry and hot with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 90s.
Tropical Depression #3 could briefly become Tropical Storm Chantal before merging with this cold front as it moves offshore tonight and tomorrow. No impacts are expected to our local weather from TD #3. In the wake of this front, cooler weather will be the big story for Wednesday and Thursday. While there may be a few clouds around at times and a few spotty showers, the biggest change will be the lower humidity, mornings near 70 degrees and highs only in the mid 80s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Mainly PM Storms. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 85.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 86.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 88.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.