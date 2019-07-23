FIRST ALERT: Monitoring Tropical Depression #3, evening storm threat.

Tropical Depression #3 could briefly become Tropical Storm Chantal before merging with this cold front as it moves offshore tonight and tomorrow. No impacts are expected to our local weather from TD #3. In the wake of this front, cooler weather will be the big story for Wednesday and Thursday. While there may be a few clouds around at times and a few spotty showers, the biggest change will be the lower humidity, mornings near 70 degrees and highs only in the mid 80s.