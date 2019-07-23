Hall of Fame: Berkeley County deputy honored for saving baby’s life

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Deputy William Kimbro is the newest member of the Live 5 Hall of Fame.
Last month, Deputy Kimbro was doing a routine traffic stop on a speeding car when a woman jumped out and frantically asked for help to save the life of her 12 day-old-baby, Ryleigh.
When Deputy Kimbro grabbed her, he realized she wasn’t breathing.
“When I found out she was 12-days-old, I was worried about pushing too hard," he said."So I was tapping her chest but she still wasn’t responding."
Then he got some good news, a brief pulse, and the baby let out a faint cry.
“So, I told mom, listen, ‘Our main concern was she wasn’t breathing,’" Deputy Kimbro said."So, I said, ‘As long as she’s crying like that, that means she’s breathing.’"
Deputy Kimbro made sure she kept breathing until EMS came and took her to the hospital.
The good news is baby Ryleigh survived and is doing well.
Deputy Kimbro thanked God for helping him save the baby.
Several days later, he said he was watching TV with his wife one night when it hit him hard.
“I lost it! I starting crying. I broke down! She told me it would be okay,” Deputy Kimbro said.
Berkeley County Sheriff Dwayne Lewis said Deputy Kimbro shows a different side of law enforcement.
“It’s not always about cops and robbers and bad guys," Sheriff Lewis said."It’s about helping and being there when they need us, and he was there.”
That’s why Berkeley County Deputy William Kimbro is the newest member of the Live 5 Hall of Fame.
