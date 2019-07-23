Highway Patrol searching for information in Williamsburg County hit-and-run

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Highway Patrol are searching for information in a hit-and-run in Williamsburg County over the weekend.
It happened on US 52 (N. Williamsburg Highway) near Janice Loop on Saturday at 5:50 a.m.
SCHP officials describe the suspect’s vehicle as a 1992-1995 Toyota Paseo 2-door of unknown color.
According to investigators, the vehicle left the scene traveling south on US 52 towards Kingstree.
“The vehicle could possibly have damage to the right front and hood area,” SCHP officials said."The vehicle could also be missing a right turn signal."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (800) 768-1505 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.
