Man died after he was given incompatible lungs during transplant, lawsuit says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man died late last year at MUSC after he was given the incorrect lungs during a double-lung transplant procedure, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Charleston County.
The family of Allen Holliman has filed a lawsuit against the group “We Are Sharing Hope SC," which provides organ and tissue donor services throughout South Carolina. According to the lawsuit, the group is a designated “Organ Procurement Organization” in the state.
According to the suit, Holliman was informed by doctors at MUSC on November 27, 2018 there was an available pair of donor lungs which were a match for him and he had a double-lung transplant that day.
After the transplant was completed, Holliman was still in critical condition and was having medical issues. According to the lawsuit, Holliman’s body rejected the lungs because the lung donor had type A blood and Holliman had type O blood. He died one day after the surgery on November 28.
“Holliman died because the donor lungs he received were of a blood type that was incompatible with his blood type,” the lawsuit stated.
According to the lawsuit, the organ procurement organization, in this case “We Are Sharing Hope," is responsible for determining the donor’s blood type by testing at least two donor blood samples drawn on separate occasions at different times.
The lawsuit states that according to two final pre-transplant testing reports, the donor’s blood type was shown as indeterminate. “We Are Sharing Hope” should not have reported the lungs as available for transplant because the donor’s blood type could not be determined, the lawsuit states.
The suit also contends that Holliman would have likely recovered from the double-lung transplant if he had received the correct lungs.
Holliman’s estate is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.
MUSC declined to comment on the lawsuit as the hospital system’s standard protocol is not to comment on pending litigation.
Live 5 News has also reached out to Sharing Hope SC for a comment as well
