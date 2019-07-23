New Orleans man sentenced in killing of Charleston Black Lives Matter activist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A New Orleans man was formally sentenced on Tuesday morning for killing Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Moye. also known as Muhiyidin d’Baha.
Roosevelt Iglus, 27, received the expected 17-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.
According to Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley, Moye’s sister made an impact statement in court in which she said that he would have approved of the plea and that she and her family forgive the defendant.
Iglus also pleaded guilty as charged to counts of obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he shot Moye in February of 2018.
Moye gained national attention in 2017 when he jumped a barricade outside the Sottile Theatre to try and take away a Confederate Flag from another man outside a lecture given by Bree Newsome. Newsome climbed a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removed the South Carolina State House’s Confederate flag in 2015.
Investigators with New Orleans police said d’Baha was riding a bicycle in the 1900 block of Bienville Street around 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2018.
“Surveillance video showed d’Baha being approached by a man, later identified as Iglus, who tried to knock him off his bike and fired at him as he rode away,” prosecutors said."The victim was struck in the thigh and incurred massive blood loss. He was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he died about six hours after being shot."
“I am pleased we were able to obtain this defendant’s guilty plea and remove any uncertainty over who is responsible for Mr. d’Baha’s death,” Cannizzaro said. “This outcome provides the victim’s family with the measure of justice they deemed appropriate.”
Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Dawkins and Kevin Guillory prosecuted the case.
