North Charleston murder suspect arrested in Florida

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a 26-year-old man wanted for a murder in North Charleston has been arrested in Florida.
According to North Charleston police officials, Jareem Michael Miller from North Charleston was arrested on Tuesday by the US Marshals Task Force in Kissimmee, FL.
He’s currently locked up at the Osceola County Jail with extradition pending.
Miller was wanted for the murder of Kharee Whitley who was killed last week on the 5300 block of Albert Street.
“Since warrants were obtained for his arrest, the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit has worked with the local US Marshal’s Task Force to locate Miller,” NCPD officials said in a statement Tuesday night.
A report states that police obtained information that Miller was in Florida. That information was sent to the Florida US Marshals Task Force who took Miller into custody.
On July 15, police responded to a shooting on Albert Street.
Responding officers then located the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead by emergency officials.
