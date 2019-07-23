Patriots Point hopes to sink USS Clamagore, make it into reef by 2021

“While the Patriots Point Development Authority Board is passionate about its mission to foster patriotism and honor veterans, we must also be fiscally responsible if we are to continue to be financially self-sufficient,” Hauff said. “We have done everything possible over the past seven years to find a new museum home for the Clamagore, but there have been no takers. We truly understand the sentiments involved when talking about saving an historic warship. However, we are also charged with the responsibility of ensuring the long-term viability of the entire Patriots Point museum."